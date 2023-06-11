Greenline Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 106.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,798 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

CNQ traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $56.38. 1,245,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,599. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

