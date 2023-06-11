Greenline Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.86. 6,669,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643,219. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

