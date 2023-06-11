Greenline Partners LLC Acquires 41,188 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 41,188 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 1.7% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of WMB traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,944,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

