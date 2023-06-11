Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of GLNG opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Golar LNG Increases Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.39). Golar LNG had a net margin of 218.75% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 871.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

