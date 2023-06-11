Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLOU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 373.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $190,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $597.06 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

