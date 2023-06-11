Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $80.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

NYSE GKOS opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,168,070.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,290,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,990. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Glaukos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

