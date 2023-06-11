Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up 2.0% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 311,567 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

