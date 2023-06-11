Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Gecina stock opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.34. Gecina has a 12 month low of $100.28 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

