Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Gecina Price Performance
Gecina stock opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.34. Gecina has a 12 month low of $100.28 and a 12 month high of $113.50.
About Gecina
