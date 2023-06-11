GateToken (GT) Price Tops $4.00 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00015510 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $391.11 million and approximately $888,778.12 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00019047 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,777.76 or 0.99987997 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,810,044 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,810,044.25523071 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.05202759 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,472,864.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.