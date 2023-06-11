GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

GasLog Partners stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $450.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.40.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $99.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.76 million. Analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GasLog Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

