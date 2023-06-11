Gala One Day Trading Volume Hits $57.23 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $526.14 million and approximately $57.23 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,041,675,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,051,756,526 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars.

