G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2,419.46 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00032048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000705 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

