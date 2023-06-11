G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.14.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.94. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $920.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.64.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

