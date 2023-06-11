Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 4.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.