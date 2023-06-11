FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK remained flat at $19.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,233,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.