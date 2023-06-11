FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) & Stem (NYSE:STEM) Financial Survey

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -19.93% -16.55% Stem -37.59% -26.02% -10.34%

Risk & Volatility

FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 1 6 0 2.86 Stem 1 3 11 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FREYR Battery and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 138.16%. Stem has a consensus target price of $12.39, indicating a potential upside of 122.49%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Stem.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FREYR Battery and Stem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$98.79 million ($0.65) -11.37 Stem $362.98 million 2.39 -$124.05 million ($0.95) -5.86

FREYR Battery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of FREYR Battery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FREYR Battery beats Stem on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.