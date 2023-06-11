Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Fortum Oyj

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.0557 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

(Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.