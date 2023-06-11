Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Shares Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) by 430.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,069 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,173,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 1,524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIAC remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

