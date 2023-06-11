Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1324 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
VIAAY stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (VIAAY)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.