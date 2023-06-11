Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1324 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

VIAAY stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

