Flare (FLR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $269.77 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $269.77 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 16,601,846,217 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 16,601,422,644.117437 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01589488 USD and is down -6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $7,364,496.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

