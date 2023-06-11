Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,695 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $8,877,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,463. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $94,346.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,758 shares of company stock worth $5,316,356. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

