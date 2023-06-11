Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Fisker stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Fisker has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Fisker last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. Fisker's quarterly revenue was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fisker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,832,000 after purchasing an additional 437,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,587,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 18.7% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,328 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,092 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 647,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

