FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of FirstService worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FirstService by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.81. The company had a trading volume of 36,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,548. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $151.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.50.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.39 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. Analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

