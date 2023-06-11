First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,728. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

