Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 12th

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, June 12th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 12th.

Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNCH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 541,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,931. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.05. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 93.74% and a negative net margin of 25,084.36%. Analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,019,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

