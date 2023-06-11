Financial Comparison: Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) & Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Livento Group has a beta of 4.97, meaning that its stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Livento Group and Zuora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livento Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zuora 0 1 5 0 2.83

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zuora has a consensus target price of $13.38, suggesting a potential upside of 15.80%. Given Zuora’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than Livento Group.

69.1% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Zuora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Livento Group and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group N/A N/A N/A Zuora -29.09% -72.78% -15.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Livento Group and Zuora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group $1.97 million 4.02 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Zuora $338.39 million 4.62 -$197.97 million ($0.89) -12.98

Livento Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zuora.

Summary

Zuora beats Livento Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livento Group

NuGene International, Inc. engages in the research, development, sales, and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

