Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP decreased its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,816,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377,449 shares during the period. Ferroglobe accounts for 4.7% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 3.11% of Ferroglobe worth $22,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.
GSM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 492,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,024. The stock has a market cap of $948.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $7.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
