Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to $159.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FERG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6,063.10.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $144.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.13.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,828,000 after purchasing an additional 968,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $610,247,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

