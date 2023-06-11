Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6,063.10.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Down 0.2 %

Ferguson stock opened at $144.57 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,828,000 after purchasing an additional 968,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,247,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Ferguson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Ferguson by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.