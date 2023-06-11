Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

FPI stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $633.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.81. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 226,151 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 21.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,490,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after buying an additional 614,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after buying an additional 336,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,060,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Articles

