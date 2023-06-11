Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Trimmed by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for 2.8% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $8.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $774.71. 232,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $371.52 and a one year high of $800.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $737.29 and its 200-day moving average is $678.04.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

