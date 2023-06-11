Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.35.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $91.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

