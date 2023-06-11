Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Raised to $20.00 at Mizuho

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EOLS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
Evolus Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of EOLS opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. Evolus has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $473.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Insider Activity
In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $51,751.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 609,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Evolus
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 1,052.1% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,192,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,487 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $13,073,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 2,116.9% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 809,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 772,974 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 928,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 728,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
