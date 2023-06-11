EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Shares of EVE stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. EVE has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVE will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EVE by 55.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVE by 240.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVE during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in EVE during the first quarter valued at $126,000.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

