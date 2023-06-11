Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,997 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

