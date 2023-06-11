Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,277 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 76,088 shares during the period. Kinross Gold comprises about 1.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kinross Gold worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 761.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,685,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561,904 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $25,846,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,632,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,345,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,268,254. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 485.00 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

