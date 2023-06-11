Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold accounts for about 2.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Royal Gold worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Gold Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

RGLD traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.18. The stock had a trading volume of 449,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.99.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

