Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,332 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 2.0% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354,619 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after buying an additional 5,474,720 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,752,000 after buying an additional 2,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 570.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,467,000 after buying an additional 1,618,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. 722,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,375. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $64.56.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

