Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. i-80 Gold makes up approximately 2.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 1.34% of i-80 Gold worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAUX. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of i-80 Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 581,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,929. i-80 Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a negative net margin of 178.69%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

