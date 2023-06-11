Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2023

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUXGet Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. i-80 Gold makes up approximately 2.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 1.34% of i-80 Gold worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAUX. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of i-80 Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 581,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,929. i-80 Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a negative net margin of 178.69%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.