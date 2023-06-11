Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Invests $878,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 1,052.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Shares of NYSE HLN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 2,252,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

