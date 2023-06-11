Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,713 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,311,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,434,000 after purchasing an additional 331,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,742,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,994,000 after purchasing an additional 274,239 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,972,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 490,195 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 70.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,143,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 889,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 10.1% during the third quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,855,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 169,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE AG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. 3,065,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,926. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -2.41%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

