Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,816,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,230,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 564,021 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 24,042,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,029,000 after purchasing an additional 239,188 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 2.0 %

About IAMGOLD

IAG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,599. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.