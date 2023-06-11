Ethereum Hits Market Cap of $209.62 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. Ethereum has a market cap of $209.62 billion and approximately $5.51 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,743.53 or 0.06773666 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00044924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00031998 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003153 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,227,282 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.