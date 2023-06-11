Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Ennis Trading Down 0.9 %
EBF opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. Ennis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $540.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Daniel Gus purchased 2,000 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,107.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
