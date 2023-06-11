Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

EBF opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. Ennis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $540.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel Gus purchased 2,000 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,107.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ennis by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

