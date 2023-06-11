Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$7.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$984.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.99 and a 1 year high of C$10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.31%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

