Efforce 1-Day Volume Hits $111,802.07 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $111,802.07 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

