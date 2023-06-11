eCash Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $394.46 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $394.46 million and $9.29 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,822.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.38 or 0.00400355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00105297 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00019055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,411,523,423,293 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.