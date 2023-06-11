DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of KSM stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

