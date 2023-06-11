Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $71,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $219,304.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,015.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $219,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,015.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $50,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,828.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,622 shares of company stock worth $4,079,055. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.00 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

