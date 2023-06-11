DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.29.

DocuSign stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.91, a PEG ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 701.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,918,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 49.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

